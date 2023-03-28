Stay in shape with these fitness trackers

Need help keeping your workout routine on track? Try using a fitness tracker to stay on top of your goals. Fitbit, Apple and others offer products that can help you track your progress to remain motivated, as well as highlighting areas that need improvement. They're also packed with helpful features for monitoring your sleep patterns, and some can even let you know when you should be taking a rest day. Below are three of CNET's top fitness trackers based on price, form and function.

WHAT Fitbit Charge 5

THE COST $149.95

AVAILABLE FROM fitbit.com

The Fitbit Charge 5 improves on earlier Charge models by adding a color screen and an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app on top of the already strong fitness- and sleep-tracking Fitbit is known for. There's a built-in GPS so you can track outdoor workouts without your phone, plus a blood-oxygen sensor. With the recent addition of a new Daily Readiness Score, the Charge 5 can also tell you if your body is up to taking on a workout, or if you should take a rest day.

Many of Fitbit's most useful features, like this score, are only available as part of Fitbit's $10-a-month Premium service. Without a Premium subscription you can still use the Charge 5 for fitness and health tracking, it just won't give you the most in-depth metrics and trends over time. The battery should last you at least four full days and it's compatible with iPhone and Android.

WHAT Fitbit Luxe

THE COST $129.95

AVAILABLE FROM fitbit.com

If you're looking for a fitness band that's discreet (and more affordable), consider the Fitbit Luxe. You won't get the built-in GPS or mobile payment options, but it has health- and fitness-tracking essentials, including heart-rate monitoring, automatic workout detection and a detailed sleep analysis.

This fitness band is also the closest thing to jewelry you'll find, especially if you pair it with the Gorjana link bracelet. You can also swap out the bands for more traditional silicone ones if you're worried about sweat or using it to track swims. The downside is that the screen and text may be too small to read without a lot of effort (or glasses).

WHAT Apple Watch SE

THE COST Starts at $249

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

The Series 8 may be a little more sophisticated, but the $249 Apple Watch SE has everything you need in a fitness tracker with added smartwatch features. Both watches share the same variety of exercise modes, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, ability to detect irregular heart rhythms and cardio fitness notifications. There's also a redesigned new Compass app to help prevent you from getting lost on your next run.