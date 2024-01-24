The best indoor security cameras to keep your home safe

While keeping your family safe is the top priority, you can't predict the unpredictable. But what you can do is add an extra layer of safety with an indoor home security camera. These fancy security systems have come a long way, so they're accessible for just about anyone to install. Finding quality cameras and setups is easier and more convenient than ever. DIY security camera systems are available at affordable prices too. Here CNET's top picks.

WHAT Wyze Cam Pan v2

THE COST $43.99

AVAILABLE FROM wyze.com

Few indoor cameras offer as much bang for your buck as the Wyze Cam Pan v2. It comes with the features you'd expect: 1080p resolution; night vision; pan, tilt and zoom; and two-way audio at a budget-friendly price.

The Wyze Cam Pan can also identify a person and follow them as they walk across the room, send you a real-time notification of the event, and store a record of it for up to 14 days. A bonus is free two-week cloud storage and built-in microSD card slot for local storage.

WHAT Google Nest Cam

THE COST From $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM store.google.com

The Google Nest Cam isn't cheap, but it's worth the price for the robust features, not to mention the device's contemporary design. The camera comes with the usual two-way audio, 1080p resolution with high dynamic range and night vision. It also sends smart alerts that distinguish between people, animals and vehicles and offers three hours of event history, activity zones and Google Home app viewing and support.

With the Nest Aware subscription ($6 per month or $60 for a year subscription), you'll also get facial recognition; sound alerts and CO alarms; and weeks of event storage.

WHAT TP-Link Kasa KC410S

THE COST $44.99

AVAILABLE FROM kasasmart.com

The Kasa KC410S indoor security camera features a sleek, snowball-like design, high-quality video resolution, Alexa and Google compatibility and ample local storage up to 256 gigabytes on a not-included microSD card.

The camera comes with a mounting bracket and hardware and features pan and tilt functionality, perhaps better than any other indoor camera. Whereas other cameras often come with 130- or 160-degree panning, the Kasa KC410S features a full 360-degree range. Best of all is how you pan and tilt — using a joystick-like button control with up, down, left and right, as opposed to swiping (and swiping and swiping) the video feed like you have to do with most indoor cameras. With such great features, it's quick and easy to navigate about the room.