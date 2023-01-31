These iPhones will be the Apples of your eye

Apple sells eight different iPhone models that date back to 2020. Compare that to when Steve Jobs launched the original iPhone in 2007, where the only option was getting 4 or 8 gigabytes of storage. While there's no such thing as a true "best" iPhone, depending on your needs, budget and preferences, some iPhone models will be better for you than others. Below are CNET's three highest-rated iPhones of the current selection.

WHAT iPhone 14

THE COST $799

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

The iPhone 14's best features are ones you may never see or use — and that's not necessarily a bad thing. That includes Crash Detection, which can notify emergency services when you're in an automobile accident. And now you'll get Emergency SOS via Satellite that lets you use a satellite to message emergency dispatchers in places without cell coverage.

And while the iPhone 14 has a flat-sided design that's nearly identical to the iPhone 12 and 13, including a ceramic shield covering and a water-resistant body, the inside has been completely redesigned. The 14's back-glass is easier and more affordable to repair since it's no longer attached to internals.

WHAT iPhone 14 Pro

THE COST $999

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

From the back, the $999 iPhone 14 Pro looks identical to last year's 13 Pro, but don't let that sameness fool you. It's the 14 Pro's screen where there's something different and wonderful going on. The display notch, that defined previous Face ID iPhone models, has morphed into a pill-shaped screen cutout that can show system alerts and background activities like when you receive a call or play music.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch adaptive-refresh-rate screen that adjusts between 1 and 120 Hertz depending on what's on the screen. It also gets upgraded cameras, a faster processor, an always-on display, iOS 16 and new safety features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. Driving all these upgrades is Apple's new A16 Bionic chip, which in use feels peppy.

WHAT iPhone 13

THE COST $599

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

If you're tempted by the iPhone 14 and want to save some money, grab a 13. They have essentially the same body, same screen and same A15 Bionic processor. The iPhone 13 is defined by its square-sided design. It supports 5G, MagSafe charging and has cameras on par with the ones from 2020's top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13's best feature is its larger battery that, in our tests, lasted 4.5 hours more on a single charge than the iPhone 12, and nearly three hours longer than the new iPhone 14.