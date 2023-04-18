Check out the best Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung has a growing collection of Galaxy phones to choose from. If you have a big budget and want a giant screen with Samsung's best camera, the $1,200 Galaxy S23 Ultra is your best choice. But there's also the more budget-friendly Galaxy A53 5G, which costs less than $500. On top of that, there are plenty of choices with lots of features, including the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4.

WHAT Galaxy S23 Ultra

THE COST $1,199.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a lot, but in a good way. It's more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared with 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

WHAT Galaxy A53 5G

THE COST $374.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Galaxy A53 provides the basics for less than half the price of the Galaxy S23. It has a much larger screen and more versatile camera than Apple's budget-friendly ($429) iPhone SE, though Apple delivers snappier performance.

Still, Samsung fans will appreciate what they're getting here considering the affordable price. The Galaxy A53 5G has an ultrawide lens for taking photos with a broader field of view and also supports night-mode photography. Image quality isn't as good as what you'd get on a more expensive Samsung phone like the Galaxy S21 FE or Galaxy S22, but it's certainly clear and colorful enough for basic shots. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, four guaranteed generations of Android operating system updates and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

WHAT Galaxy Z Fold 4

THE COST $1,049.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

Even at this reduced price, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still costs substantially more than your average smartphone. But the latest version of Samsung's book-style foldable is filled with small improvements that add up to a much more pleasant overall experience. The hinge is thinner, the device is slightly lighter and the cover screen is wider, making it feel more natural to use as a phone when closed. That's on top of other routine smartphone upgrades like a better camera that's similar to the Galaxy S22's and a new processor.