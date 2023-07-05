Find the best solar panels for your home

Against the backdrop of the price volatility of the last year or so, some people are adopting solar panels to lock in predictable energy prices for the next two decades and more. While solar panels cost a lot up front, they can lock in energy savings for years to come.

Climate scientists say we need to reduce warming emissions rapidly to avoid the worst effects of climate change and sustainability is another reason some homeowners are installing solar. Pricing is variable depending on the size of your home and the type of roofing material so you have, so your bet is to ask for an estimate before purchasing. Here are three of the best solar panels on the market

WHAT SunPower Maxeon

AVAILABLE FROM go.sunpower.com

Maxeon spun off as a business from SunPower in 2020, but its panels are still largely installed by SunPower and its subsidiary, Blue Raven. Maxeon also co-leads the field for solar panel efficiency (Its high mark for efficiency, at 22.8%, is a big part of the reason it scores highly overall).

Maxeon's panels range in size from 360 to 440 watts and have temperature coefficients of -0.29% or -0.34%, according to their published specifications. Many Maxeon panels have production warranties that guarantee 92% of their rated output after 25 years, another high mark for the industry. If the look of solar panels is something you have strong feelings about, Maxeon makes some models that have the all-black look that some people find more pleasing.

WHAT REC

AVAILABLE FROM usarecgroup.com

Solar panels from REC have maximum efficiency ratings from 20.3% to 22.3% and a temperature coefficient of -0.34%, though one model, the REC Alpha Pure, checks in at -0.24%. After 25 years, REC guarantees its panels will be producing 86% or 92% of their rated power, depending on the model.

Even REC's panels that aren't all black are mostly black, offering the sleeker look some people appreciate. It ties SunPower Maxeon for the best overall solar panel.

WHAT Panasonic

AVAILABLE FROM na.panasonic.com/us

Panasonic solar panels come in sizes up to 410 watts and have efficiency ratings up to 22.2%. All of Panasonic's solar panels come with a 25-year production warranty that says the panels won't fall below 92% of their rated capacity. (Solar panels do get less efficient over time, but it's generally not enough to be a problem.) That mark matches REC and SunPower, but beats every other panel that was looked at.

Panasonic panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.26%, although one model comes in at -0.34%. Panasonic does offer panels that come with an all-black look.