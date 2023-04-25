These stereo speakers are all sound investments

Soundbars and powered speakers are great for regular use. But if you want the best sound possible, you'll want a pair of passive speakers powered by an AV receiver or amplifier. No matter your budget, there's a set of speakers for you — from the modestly priced Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 to the seriously thrilling $999 Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary.

If you listen to music then just add a pair of the following, but each set will also perform well on movie night as part of a surround system.

WHAT Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

THE COST $399.98

AVAILABLE FROM elac.com

At their regular price, these Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers are the best for the money, but if you can find them on sale, their value becomes simply astounding. The upgrade from the $65 Dayton Audio to these Elacs puts you as a listener in a whole new ballpark. These little audiophile speakers can challenge even the best on this list. Best proverbial bang for the buck by far.

WHAT Q Acoustics 3030i

THE COST $549

AVAILABLE FROM qacoustics.com

As great as the Elac Debut speakers are, they really need to be partnered with a good amplifier (read: expensive) in order for music to be heard at its best. If you're looking for something that's a little more even-handed, the Q Acoustics 3030i offers great looks and a satisfying amount of bass. They'll also perform well with budget receivers, making them perfect for an AV setup.

WHAT Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary

THE COST $999

AVAILABLE FROM bowerswilkins.com

Alongside Klipsch, Bowers & Wilkins has been at the forefront of speaker manufacturing for a lifetime. The best part about this company is that when it invents a new technology — such as the silvery Continuum drivers that appeared on its flagship models — it ends up trickling down to the mainstream.

The 606 Anniversary model looks amazing, thanks in part to the drivers, and they sound amazing, too.