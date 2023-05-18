These surge protectors will prolong lives of your devices

Why do you need a surge protector? We've all got lots of electronics to plug in, with power strips upon power strips branching out like stubby snakes from every outlet. As the name suggests, it can also protect electronics from power surges that can slowly wear down the delicate hardware inside all modern electronics. Here are CNET's top three picks.

WHAT APC P11U2

THE COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM apc.com

The APC P11U2 checks all the boxes for what users want in a surge protector. It has six widely spaced plugs, plus five more that are closer together along with two USB ports. It has 2,880 joules of protection, which is well above average. APC offers a lifetime $250,000 equipment protection policy.

Overall build quality is solid, even though the protective covers for each outlet are superfluous and come off easily. The cord to connect the power strip to the wall is 8 feet long, which is convenient. The P11U2 is fairly bulky, but if you want something smaller and don't need 11 outlets, the $33 APC P8U2 loses one row of the wide-spaced outlets in a much smaller footprint overall, though the joule rating and protection policy are also lower.

WHAT Belkin BP108000

THE COST $35.99

AVAILABLE FROM belkin.com

Unlike most surge protectors, the Belkin BP108000 is tubular instead of box-shaped. Long and thin, it can sit behind or under furniture better than most other designs. Seven of its nine outlets rotate almost 180 degrees, so you can fit big charger wall warts on all of them. The other two outlets are widely spaced from each other, but are close to the bottom of the protector. This won't be an issue if you're plugging in cables, but grounded wall warts might not fit correctly.

It has a claimed 1,800 joule rating, and comes with a $150,000 Connected Equipment Warranty. In addition to the power outlets, there are also one in and out RJ11 telephone connections. The cable to the wall is 6 feet long.

WHAT Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini

THE COST $39.99

AVAILABLE FROM anker.com

The small PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is perfect for placement on a desk or table where you often connect devices via USB to charge, and occasionally additional wall warts. It has a surge rating of 440 joules. The USB-A ports max out at 2.4 amps each, while the USB-C port is capable of 3 amps at 5 volts or 2 amps at 9 volts.

The PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is also good for travel, thanks to its small size and 5-foot cord, though there are smaller models out there for those who prefer to travel light.