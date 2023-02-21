TurboTax, H&R Block and more great tax software programs

Filing your taxes may be the last thing on your mind, but the April 18 deadline will creep up on you before you know it. The best tax software can help you start organizing and preparing your taxes now, so you can file quickly and get your refund faster.

TurboTax, H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt are among the tops on CNET's list of best tax software for 2023. For other options that may work for you as well, go to cnet.com.

WHAT TurboTax by Intuit

THE COST $0-$89

AVAILABLE FROM turbotax.intuit.com

TurboTax by Intuit is the front-runner for good reason: The software combines tax expertise and an easy user experience with an accessible interface.

TurboTax guides you deftly through the process of completing your tax return, never asking for information you've already given or that doesn't apply to your tax situation. When questions arise, information is quickly at hand.

Four TurboTax products — Basic, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed — cover the range of taxpayers. The Deluxe level is recommended or most filers if your taxes are even slightly complicated, but if you know you don't qualify for most deductions or credits, stick with Basic for free.

WHAT H&R Block

THE COST $0-$79.95

AVAILABLE FROM hrblock.com

H&R Block shines in particular for its Free Online version, which covers simple returns as well as deductions for student loans and tuition fees — a perfect fit for filers without complicated tax situations who also want educational tax breaks.

While not quite as smooth as TurboTax, H&R Block features a well-designed, interview-style system that helps users sidestep potential mistakes. Help screens and FAQs are comprehensive, though not as easy to access. H&R Block's Online Assist (an add-on that costs $40 to $145) provides virtual tax assistance from a professional online, including screen sharing to show exactly where you're stuck.

WHAT Jackson Hewitt Online

THE COST $25

AVAILABLE FROM jacksonhewitt.com

While not quite as intuitive or flashy as TurboTax or H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt's flat rate of $25 for one federal return and unlimited state returns is tough to beat.

Jackson Hewitt Online offers free IRS audit assistance and a Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® to protect against unexpected penalties or interest. Its stripped-down service comes with some drawbacks, though. Its website lags behind competitors — there's no option to upload files or tax forms — and it's also light on support. And if you want more one-on-one attention, you can file at a participating Walmart location or visit one of its offices to file with a tax pro.