The best treadmills to get you moving

It's a safe bet that most recreational runners enjoy running outdoors, but sometimes weather or lack of time can impede a potential run. The best treadmills can help you to get some guaranteed cardio in the comfort of your home. Take a look at three of CNET's top picks.

WHAT NordicTrack Commercial 2450

THE COST $2,499

AVAILABLE FROM nordictrack.com

The 2450 has a 22-inch high-definition touch screen that resembles a desktop computer screen. It also tilts and pivots so you can adjust it for different uses. The treadmill is on the big side, but it folds up using its easylift assist feature. Assembly can take two to three hours and will require at least two people. Assembly with the delivery is an option for $299. This treadmill has decline and incline options, ranging from 0 to 15% incline and up to -3% decline. The speeds range from zero to 12 miles per hour and there are quick-touch control buttons on the console, which makes it easier to adjust your speed during interval training.

WHAT Horizon 7.0 AT

THE COST $899

AVAILABLE FROM horizonfitness.com

The Horizon 7.0 AT looks like a commercial treadmill at the gym without the bells and whistles and is fairly priced. Assembly takes two hours, though white glove delivery and assembly is available for an additional $269. It is big — 76.5 inches long and 36 inches wide. It does fold up, but you still need to make sure you have enough room to store it upright. Instead of a touch screen, the 7.0 AT has a 7-inch LCD screen that shows your metrics during a workout. Beneath it are other smaller screens that display time, speed, distance, calories burned, incline, heart rate and pace. It doesn't have the most modern features but it's still functional.

WHAT Bowflex Treadmill 10

THE COST $1,799

AVAILABLE FROM bowflex.com

The solidly built Bowflex Treadmill 10 is ideal for those looking for a heavy-duty treadmill. It weighs 400 pounds — most cap out at around 300 pounds. It's also the biggest one on the list, measuring 85 by 39.6 by 65.3 inches. Assembly takes three to four hours and can be tedious because of the different pieces you have to install. Bowflex does offer assembly for an additional $349. The space between the handles provides plenty of room to move your arms, and the tread belt is long enough if you have longer strides, so individuals over 6 feet tall will be able to run on it comfortably.