For the record, these turntables are the best

There are plenty of streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music that make listening to music easier than ever. But for true audiophiles, there's nothing that compares to the rich sound of records on a turntable. There's a difference in sound quality that music streaming can't quite compete with.

If you're a vinyl enthusiast, you could start with something like the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X workhorse, or you could decide to go all-out with the new U-Turn Orbit Theory. Any of our best record player picks should provide great sound to have you spinning vinyl for years to come.

WHAT Fluance RT82

THE COST $299.99

AVAILABLE FROM fluance.com

The Fluance RT82 offers everything you could want except an onboard preamp, so if you have a receiver or amplifier with a dedicated phono input, this is the model to get. You're sure to be impressed by the well thought-out inclusions with the Fluance. Auto-start on/off, adjustable feet and even a little bubble level were included with the user in mind. This high-quality turntable boasts entertaining sound with plenty of insight into recordings as well as a healthy bass kick.

WHAT Audio-Technica AT-LP60X

THE COST $149

AVAILABLE FROM audio-technica.com

If you're just starting out in vinyl or looking for a cheap turntable to give as a gift, the inexpensive Audio-Technica AT-LP60X belt-driven turntable provides the warm sound you've heard about. Plus, it offers fully automatic operation and includes a limited upgrade path with a choice of line or phono output, allowing users to add their own preamp. This automatic turntable option is a great value.

WHAT U-Turn Orbit Theory

AVAILABLE FROM uturnaudio.com

THE COST $999

The Orbit Theory may look similar to the original Orbit Plus, but this is a vastly superior turntable. Seemingly every component has been upgraded — from a hardwood plinth to a solid magnesium tonearm — and, of course, U-Turn charges handsomely for these improvements.

The record player is assembled in the United States, while the new arm tube is also manufactured here, and the Orbit incorporates almost every "must have" feature (save for automatic operation). The model has adjustable feet, speed control, a nifty tonearm lift and almost everything is preinstalled at the factory. The package also comes with a felt mat, but placing the record directly on the acrylic platter yields better sound.