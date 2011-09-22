Cargo Runners: Around the world shopping
CARGO RUNNERS
RATING E for Everyone
PLOT Sail around, collect stuff
DETAILS iPad, $6
BOTTOM LINE Fun, and original for iPad
Each player has a cargo ship, and the goal is to sail around the world, collecting fruit or coffee or whatever other commodities your clients want. Some unpredictable elements are thrown in: A storm, for example, might force you to take a more roundabout route back to your home port. Cargo Runners has just the right mix of luck and skill, and while it's simple enough for kids to learn, it has enough strategy to satisfy older players. -- AP