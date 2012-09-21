'Dust: An Elysian Tail' video game review
Dust: An Elysian Tail
RATING E10, for Everyone 10 and older
PLOT A combat role-player and homage to Walt Disney
DETAILS Xbox 360, $15
BOTTOM LINE Squeezes in a lot, and most of it works
Dust is a foxlike critter with a case of amnesia. With the help of a talking sword and a flying rodent, he begins to remember his role in a brutal civil war and when he sees the damage done, he tries to stop it. Dust's odyssey takes him through a series of two-dimensional landscapes that evoke the great Disney movies; the deer and bunnies frolicking in a forest, for example, are reminders of "Bambi."