'Dust: An Elysian Tail' video game review

Dust: An Elysian Tail

RATING E10, for Everyone 10 and older

PLOT A combat role-player and homage to Walt Disney

DETAILS Xbox 360, $15

BOTTOM LINE Squeezes in a lot, and most of it works

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dust is a foxlike critter with a case of amnesia. With the help of a talking sword and a flying rodent, he begins to remember his role in a brutal civil war and when he sees the damage done, he tries to stop it. Dust's odyssey takes him through a series of two-dimensional landscapes that evoke the great Disney movies; the deer and bunnies frolicking in a forest, for example, are reminders of "Bambi."