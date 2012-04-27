iBrowse: Assassin's Creed copyright suit

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Pennsylvania man is suing the maker of the popular Assassin's Creed video game series for copyright infringement and asking a federal court to stop the release of its new installment.

The Carlisle Sentinel reports that John Beiswenger of Strasburg filed the lawsuit last week. The suit alleges that the video game series is substantially similar to "Link," a novel he published in 2003. Beiswenger is seeking up to $5.25 million in damages.

A spokesman for Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft Entertainment said last week that the company doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.

Assassin's Creed III was scheduled for release later this year. Ubisoft Entertainment is headquartered in France, with a subsidiary office in San Francisco.

First wizards, now pirates

For one online game maker, pirates evolved from wizards. KingsIsle, the maker of a popular multiplayer game for kids, is unveiling its second title, Pirate101, on Wednesday. It's a world of floating ships and do-gooder pirates inspired by its other game, Wizard101.

"We've succeeded in creating a game that is very different from Wizard101, but remains comfortable and familiar," said Todd Coleman, vice president and creative director of KingsIsle.

The games are free to play. KingIsle Entertainment, which is based in Plano, Texas, makes money by charging fees for optional, virtual items that enhance game play. That strategy has proved lucrative for the newest generation of game companies, notably Zynga Inc., whose games are played mainly on Facebook.

Wizard101 has 25 million players and is launching in China this year. Pirate101 is being tested. It will be available to the public later this year.