CNET's top phones with headphone jacks

As more and more phone makers abandon the headphone jack, there are still a handful of great phones being sold that have the audio port. This is especially useful if you want to keep your wired headphones to listen to calls and music. These are CNET's picks for four of the best phones that still offer a dedicated headphone connection.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

CNET rating (out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD This big, beautiful phone comes with top-tier specs including a massive battery and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The new S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies. And it still accommodates headphones without a dongle.

THE BAD It's expensive and offers few real innovations over last year's Note 8. The fingerprint reader is uncomfortably close to the camera.

THE COST $889.97 to $999.99

BOTTOM LINE The ultrapricey Note 9 is one of the year's best phones.

LG V30

CNET rating (out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD A great camera, speedy processor, huge OLED screen, excellent battery life, waterproofing, wireless charging, microSD storage and the best headphone jack on a phone.

THE BAD Ergonomic quirks can make the V30 awkward to hold. You may miss some shots due to slow camera autofocus. Carrier-specific versions come with annoying bloatware and logos.

THE COST $449.99 to $815.50

BOTTOM LINE If it fits your hands and your photographic needs, you won't be disappointed.

OnePlus 6

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD It’s blazing fast, shoots amazing portrait mode photos, has a polished refined design, still has a headphone jack and costs much less than other flagship phones.

THE BAD It lacks waterproofing and wireless charging, and it has a shorter battery life than the OnePlus 5T.

THE COST $533.28

BOTTOM LINE This is an excellent phone and gives you many of the features of more costly flagship models.

Motorola Moto G6

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The Motorola Moto G6 has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging, its own headphone connection and a sleek design. And it's amazingly affordable.

THE BAD The battery life is not as long as last year's Moto G5 or G5 Plus.

THE COST $184.34 to $199.99

BOTTOM LINE The Moto G6 is a sublime value, despite its minimal drawbacks.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor Jessica Dolcourt, senior associate editors Patrick Holland and Lynn La, former CNET staff member Sean Hollister, and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.