QE2 asteroid to pass Earth from safe distance

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- An asteroid more than 1 1/2 miles long will zoom past Earth this week from a far-off distance.

The big rock called Asteroid 1998 QE2 will make its closest approach Friday. It will keep a safe distance of 3.6 million miles, or 15 times the distance between Earth and the moon. You won't be able to see it without a powerful telescope.

It's believed to be about 1.7 miles long, or about nine times the length of the Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship. But that has nothing to do with its name. The letters and number in the name represent the timing and sequence of the asteroid's discovery in 1998.

Scientists will use large radar telescopes to study its shape, rotation and surface features.-- AP