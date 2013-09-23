Rayman Legends video game review

Rayman Legends

RATING E10(+) for Everyone ages 10 and older

PLOT Mazes and monsters

DETAILS Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, $59.99

BOTTOM LINE A-maze-ing!

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Timing means everything as you race along this 2-D platformer, trying to avoid its many pitfalls and traps. The screen sparkles with activity and quickly submerges you in the best-looking game of the Rayman series. The design quality never dips, whether you are in water or taking on monsters doused in flames. Hidden collectibles, levels from past games in the series and the various multiplayer options l combine to provide an experience soaked in fun.