Rayman Legends video game review
RATING E10(+) for Everyone ages 10 and older
PLOT Mazes and monsters
DETAILS Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, $59.99
BOTTOM LINE A-maze-ing!
Timing means everything as you race along this 2-D platformer, trying to avoid its many pitfalls and traps. The screen sparkles with activity and quickly submerges you in the best-looking game of the Rayman series. The design quality never dips, whether you are in water or taking on monsters doused in flames. Hidden collectibles, levels from past games in the series and the various multiplayer options l combine to provide an experience soaked in fun.