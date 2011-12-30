Review: Aliens: Infestation

RATING T for Teens

PLOT Head back to the Sulaco and fight those aliens

DETAILS Nintendo DS, $30

BOTTOM LINE Rent before buying

ALIENS: Infestation looks every bit the Alien prequel that fans have been hoping for, which meant we had to strap on the pulse rifle and dive into the depths of the Sulaco and LV-426. It's not a long journey, but anyone who loves the movie franchise will enjoy this game.

You command a team of four Marines (controlling one at a time) and investigate strange goings-on about the Sulaco (for the uninitiated, it's the spaceship from the "Aliens" film). It won't take long before the xenophobes start scurrying from the ceiling, the floorboards and all over to tear you limb from limb. What makes the game fantastic is its unapologetic ode to 1980s side-scrolling games like Metroid. Like those games of the 16-bit era, Infestation is filled with miles of corridors, requires tons of backtracking to unlock new areas and is rarely without hordes of blood-lusting creatures hellbent on your death. Little winks and nods to the film franchise abound, which gives you reason to explore every nook and cranny.

Our biggest gripe is that this thrill ride doesn't last long enough. We finished the game in less than six hours, and once you are done there is nothing else to do. No new game mode, no online competitive play, nothing. As the "Alien" movie poster said, "In space, no one can hear you scream."