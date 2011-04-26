Sony: Personal data, credit card info grabbed by hackers

Sony Corp. on Tuesday admitted that hackers have obtained personal data and possibly credit card information of tens of millions of people who have registered for PlayStation Network, the company's online game and movie service, as well as its Qriocity digital music service.

In a blog post, company spokesman Patrick Seybold did not say how many accounts were compromised. But Sony last year said more than 50 million people have registered to use PlayStation Network, which links users via the Sony PlayStation 3 console to game downloads and online services such as Netflix Instant Watch video streaming service.

Hackers who gained access to personal information last week were able to steal the names, addresses, phone numbers, user names, birth dates, email addresses and passwords of registrants, Sony said. The company acknowledged that it did not know whether credit card information was also stolen.

"While there is no evidence at this time that credit card data was taken, we cannot rule out the possibility," Seybold wrote. "If you have provided your credit card data through PlayStation Network or Qriocity, out of an abundance of caution we are advising you that your credit card number (excluding security code) and expiration date may have been obtained."

Sony last week shut down its PlayStation Network service, saying the service had been the target of an "intrusion," but did not release details until Tuesday.

Such a broad breach of consumer information is rare, because most companies take precautions to silo customer information, separating contact information from credit card data, for example, so that only parts of any customer's profile can be accessed from a single attack.

The company said it plans to get parts of the PlayStation Network services back up "within a week."