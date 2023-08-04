Tesla hits gas on tribal land stores

Tesla will open a showroom in the Mohegan Sun casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut as it seeks to sell its electric vehicles directly to consumers. Several states, including Connecticut and New York, have laws to protect dealerships by prohibiting automakers from also being retailers. The Mohegan Sun, owned by the Mohegan Tribe, sits on sovereign tribal land, outside of the purview of Connecticut state law.

The Mohegan Sun said when the showroom opens this fall, “Connecticut residents and beyond can conveniently purchase and pick up their Tesla vehicles.”

Tesla previously announced a similar agreement to open a showroom in 2025 in upstate New York near Syracuse on tribal land owned by the Oneida Indian Nation.

‘Alert overload’ strains cyberteams

Cyberattacks exact a heavy toll on companies — and an even heavier toll on those trying to stop them. A study from security firm Vectra AI found that cybersecurity teams are so swamped with alerts — many of them false — they cannot handle 67% of the daily alerts they receive. This “alert overload” is leading to burnout, with nearly 70% considering leaving their jobs.

Computer sales slump again

Computer sales fell 13.4% in the second quarter, the sixth straight month of declines, according to researcher International Data Corp. IDC said the weak demand can be traced to “a return to pre-pandemic habits” where consumers favor smartphones over computers and companies, especially those that have laid off workers, cut back on their IT spending. Lenovo remained the bestselling computer brand, followed by HP and Dell.

Apple readies A.I. push

]Though Apple has woven A.I. features into products for years, it’s now playing catch-up in the buzzy market for generative tools, which can create essays, images and video based on text prompts. Credit: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple is working on artificial intelligence tools after being caught flat-footed by the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI. Though Apple has woven A.I, features into products for years, it’s now playing catch-up in the buzzy market for generative tools, which can create essays, images and video based on text prompts. The A.I. push is said to have become a major effort for Apple. — BLOOMBERG NEWS