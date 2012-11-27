Thinner, zippier iMac available Friday

Apple Inc. said its latest model iMac computer will be available starting Friday, Nov. 30.

The new iMac with a 21.5-inch screen and a storage option known as Fusion Drive will be sold through the company's website and retail outlets, Apple said Tuesday in a statement. Price is expected to be about $1,299 to $1,499.

A 27-inch model will start shipping in December. Expected price is $1,799 to $1,999.

Apple says the new iMac is the most advanced desktop it has ever made. Features include a display with reduced reflection, faster processors and an innovative the Fusion Drive storage option, which combines 128GB of flash with a standard hard drive to create a single storage volume that intelligently manages files to optimize read and write performance.

The new iMac packs high performance technology into an aluminum and glass enclosure that measures just 5 mm at its edge and features a re-engineered display that reduces reflection by 75 percent.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The new iMac includes 8GB of 1600 MHz memory, a 1TB hard drive, third generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processors that can be upgraded to Core i7, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics processors that deliver up to 60 percent faster performance.

Reports from Bloomberg News and The Associated Press were used in this story.