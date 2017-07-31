Top picks for waterproof phones

It used to be that taking a dunk in the pool was the splash of death for your phone. Not anymore. Samsung’s Galaxy line has been increasingly water-resistant for its past few generations, and the rest of the phone market is hustling to get in line. With that in mind, here are four of CNET’s top-rated waterproof phones.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor Jessica Dolcourt; senior editors Andrew Hoyle, Scott Stein and Laura K. Cucullu; and senior associate editor Lynn La. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.