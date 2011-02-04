Warp Pipe: The time and the place

No fooling, on April 1 Nike introduces its Nike+ SportWatch GPS powered by TomTom. It captures a runner's location information, time, distance, pace, heart rate and calories burned through its shoe-based sensor and displays the information on its customizable screen. The watch connects to NikePlus.com (PC and MAC compatible) to review completed runs, set new goals and interact with runners around the world. The watch's price is to be determined.





Google's LAVISH Art Project

Google has taken its street-view cameras inside some of the world's most famous museums, giving users the chance to take 360-degree tours of 17 world-renowned art institutions.

Google's Art Project gives users the chance to take a peek at 1,061 high-resolution images of the famous artwork within the walls of Manhattan's Met and MoMA, the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., London's National Gallery and many more. Each museum also features a selected artwork in 7 billion pixels - around 1,000 times more detailed than the average digital camera shot. Google says it's clear enough to see individual brush strokes and near-hidden elements within the painting. Go to googleartproject.com.

- José Moreno