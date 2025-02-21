Business

Tesla recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to power steering issue

A Tesla Model 3 charges at a Tesla supercharging station...

A Tesla Model 3 charges at a Tesla supercharging station situated in the parking lot of an outlet mall on Sept. 25, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

Tesla is recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to a power steering issue.

The recall is for certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating software prior to 2023.38.4, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may become overstressed, causing a loss of power steering assist when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again, the agency said.

The loss of power could required more effort to control the car by drivers, particularly at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla isn't aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the condition.

The electric vehicle maker headed by Elon Musk has released a free software update to address the issue.

Letters are expected to be sent to vehicle owners on March 25.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

