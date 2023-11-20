What's open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam's Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

And here's a rundown of some of the country's biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

Grocery stores that are closed on Thanksgiving: