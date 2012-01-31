Three eateries coming to Roosevelt Field

Three "casual upscale" restaurants will be making their Long Island debut at Roosevelt Field mall's restaurant row later this year, drawn to the area's shopping and entertainment, and to the surrounding upscale communities.

"We think Garden City and Roosevelt Field are the perfect setting for Seasons 52," said Jeff Carcara, senior director of operations at the grill and wine bar opening in the mall this spring. "There's upscale residential, obviously shopping and already great dining in the area."

The new Seasons 52 will be the first in the state and, later in the year, will be joined by The Capital Grille, a steak and seafood restaurant; both are owned by Darden Restaurants Inc., which also owns Red Lobster and Olive Garden.

Also opening will be Havana Central Restaurant & Bar, which serves Cuban cuisine. The three restaurants will join the Garden City mall's three other full service restaurants, the Grand Lux Cafe, Houston's and La Bottega.

"Offering delicious restaurants where people can relax and have a good meal and a drink enhances everything," said Kathleen Herrmann, area director of marketing at Roosevelt Field."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Visits to restaurants nationally remained flat last year compared with the previous year, but traffic to establishments in the fine dining category -- which suffered in 2009 and 2010 -- grew four percent in 2011, according to Bonnie Riggs, a restaurant industry analyst with The NPD Group, a market research firm in Port Washington. The new restaurants are considered more casual and less pricey than traditional fine dining, but the lines between the two categories have been blurred, Riggs said.

"They would be in competition with one another," Riggs said, "but obviously there's enough affluence."

Seasons 52, which has locations in several states, hopes to open by late March. The restaurant offers a seasonal menu that changes four times a year as well as weekly specials of items available in the local and regional market. All of the dishes are under 475 calories. The 12,600 square-foot restaurant also has a private dining space to accommodate 120 diners.

The Capital Grille, which has a steak and seafood menu, will move into a 9,076 square-foot space that Legal Sea Foods is vacating.

And during the winter holiday season, Havana Central will open a 9,000 square-foot restaurant billed as evoking 1950s Havana, its first location outside Manhattan.