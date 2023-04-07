Pew survey finds wide support for TikTok ban

As Congress turns up the heat on TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform is not finding support among the U.S. population — unless they're TikTok users.

In a new survey from Pew Research Center, 50% of Americans favored banning TikTok, 22% opposed the ban and 28% were undecided. Among non-TikTok users, 60% wanted the app banned while 11% opposed the ban. Conversely, 56% of TikTok users opposed banning the app while 19% supported the ban.

Lawmakers who want to ban TikTok say it poses a national security threat because user data it collects might be harvested by the Chinese government. TikTok says it has never shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

Radio silence

Starting with 2024 models, automaker Ford says its vehicles won't have AM radios. Credit: Official Windows Magazine via Getty Images / Gavin Roberts

Long Islanders of a certain age remember when their car’s “infotainment center” was just an AM radio, but it still provided a never-ending abundance of news, weather, traffic updates and Top 40 hits during a long commute. But starting with 2024 models, Fords will not have AM radios for the first time in 90 years. Ford says its customers are “modernizing radio” with streaming platforms, which offer access to many AM stations.

Vows that wow, thanks to AI

Wedding-planning website Joy has created an AI assistant to help write wedding vows and toasts. Credit: Joy

Worried about getting tongue-tied before you tie the knot? Wedding-planning website Joy has created an AI assistant to help write wedding vows (withjoy.com/writersblock). Give the AI bot a little prodding, such as “our shared values” and “what you love most about your partner,” and it generates a personalized vow. The bot can also help with toasts, thank you notes and other written wedding-related tasks.

Google adds ‘ad transparency’

Google is launching a tool to make its advertising service more transparent. The Ads Transparency Center is a searchable hub of all ads served in the last 30 days from Google's list of verified advertisers. Google's efforts to increase visibility into its ads come at a time when the company has been facing increasing pressure to prove its advertising products and services are good for consumers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS