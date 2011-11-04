Top Newsday editor gets Cablevision post

Newsday's top editor, Debby Krenek, has been promoted to senior vice president of digital operations for the Local Media Group of Cablevision Systems Corp., effective Monday.

Krenek will also serve as editorial director of Newsday. She has been editor-in-chief and executive vice president of digital media since late 2009.

Local Media Group president Tad Smith said Krenek would oversee "the strategy, direction, editorial content and operations for all digital and mobile products" for Newsday, the News 12 networks and MSG Varsity. Krenek will report to Newsday publisher Fred Groser and News 12 president Pat Dolan.

"It's an exciting time to be working with such a dedicated, innovative group of people," Krenek said Friday.

Krenek, 55, joined Newsday in 2001 and has been a driving force in development of the newspaper's website and digital applications for e-readers and smartphones. She is a former editor of the Daily News.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Succeeding Krenek as Newsday editor is Deborah Henley, who has held the No. 2 job in the newsroom, executive editor, since January 2010.

"It's a privilege to lead such a talented team of journalists," said Henley, 51.

She first came to Newsday in 1990 as an editor at the paper's New York edition. After New York Newsday closed in 1995, she worked at the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., The New York Times and The News Journal in Delaware before returning to Newsday in 2004.

Groser said, "Debbie's leadership skills, commitment to quality journalism and knowledge of Long Island all make her the ideal person to lead our newsroom."