Tory Burch among new retailers coming to Roosevelt Field mall

Six more retailers are coming to Roosevelt Field’s new two-level luxury wing as part of a renovation and expansion of the mall.

The new wing will be anchored by Long Island’s first Neiman Marcus, opening on Feb. 19. The majority of the new retail stores are opening their first locations on Long Island, mall owner Simon Property Group announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to begin 2016 by introducing our shoppers to unique stores they will not be able to find anywhere else on Long Island,” Eric Sadi, Simon senior vice president of leasing, said in a statement. “These additions will enhance the existing collection of retailers already open in the Neiman Marcus wing.”

Tumi, which sells luggage, handbags and wallets, opened in the new wing earlier this month. Tumi relocated from a prior location at Roosevelt Field to a new 1,200-square-foot space.

Robin’s Jean, a retailer selling jeans, jackets, shirts, shoes, accessories and hats, will open in February. The 1,394-square-foot location will be the retailer’s first on Long Island.

Another store opening next month is Suitsupply, a seller of men’s suits and casual wear, jackets, trousers, shirts, ties, shoes and accessories. The 3,620-square-foot Roosevelt Field location will be Suitsupply’s first store on Long Island.

JACHS New York, a seller of men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories, will have its first location on Long Island with the opening next month of its 856-square-foot store.

Also opening next month is retailer Tory Burch, a seller of shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and cosmetics, in a 2,400-square-foot location.

The 858-square-foot Roosevelt Field location for Zero Halliburton, a seller of briefcases, laptop cases, garment bags, luggage, purses and accessories, will mark its first mall store and first store on Long Island.

Since September 2013, Roosevelt Field has been undergoing a $200 million face-lift. The luxury wing with more than 20 retailers opened last September. Separately, a 1,200-seat dining district in the mall’s upper level opened in January 2015.