Trump defends his Trump University

Donald Trump is blasting New York's attorney general as a "political hack." And Trump says he personally reviewed instructor applications for Trump University.

The real estate tycoon made the comments Monday in phone interviews on two morning TV shows. He was responding to a $40 million lawsuit that state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed during the weekend.

The lawsuit claims Trump University promised to make students rich but instead steered them into expensive and mostly useless seminars.

It also alleges he never picked a single instructor, as he claimed.

Trump spoke on ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today."

He said he didn't want to settle the lawsuit "on principle."

Scheneiderman declined to comment on Monday.