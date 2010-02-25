Two Presidents Bush to address LIA in Woodbury

Nos. 41 and 43 - former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush - will be the featured guests Friday at the Long Island Association's annual meeting and luncheon.

More than 1,300 people are expected to attend the sold-out event at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. LIA president Matt Crosson will interview the two former presidents in a conversational format, said Gary Wojtas, LIA spokesman.

While the LIA's annual luncheon has hosted big names such as President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Yankees manager Joe Torre, and usually draws more than 1,000, the organization has never presented two former presidents at the same time.

A reception is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon for 12 p.m. Individual ticket prices were $300 for LIA members and $450 for nonmembers.