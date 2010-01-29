UN climate chief plays down scandals

(AP) — U.N. climate chief Yvo de Boer says recent scandals over climate data are unfortunate but don't discredit the view that the earth is warming and humans must act.

De Boer, in an interview with The Associated Press at the World Economic Forum, said, "what's happened, it's unfortunate, it's bad, it's wrong, but I don't think it has damaged the basic science."

Global warming skeptics have been reinvigorated since a report warning Himalayan glaciers could be gone by 2035 turned out to be off by hundreds of years, and by leaked e-mails from the University of East Anglia's climate science unit.

De Boer said Friday he was "depressed" after climate talks in Copenhagen but it was "feasible" to get all countries on board before talks in Mexico.