Long Island residents owed $11 million on unclaimed gift cards

Nearly $11 million in gift cards remain unclaimed among Long Island residents, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

DiNapoli, who has the legal authority to return lost money to its rightful owners, said that his office recovered more than $27 million last year from unclaimed gift cards statewide. That included more than $5.5 million from Nassau County residents and $5.3 million came from residents of Suffolk County.

And the totals could actually be higher than that, since many gift cards are reported to the comptroller without geographic information. After five years of inactivity, businesses are required by law to report unclaimed gift cards to the controller's Office of Unclaimed Funds.

“Now is a great time to check for unclaimed funds and use those gift cards you received over the holidays to avoid possible inactivity fees or having the money turned over to my office,” DiNapoli said in a statement.

If you're unsure whether you have unclaimed gift cards balances, you can check a couple of different ways.

If you previously registered the card under your name with the retailer, for example, you can simply call the retailer to find out. You can also check balances on older cards with the controller's office.

If you didn't register the card, but you still have the account number and balance, you can check with the retailer and the controller's office using that information.

The comptroller's office says it's presiding over a total of $18.4 billion in unclaimed funds. That money can be claimed at any time by their rightful owners.