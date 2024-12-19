Business

US applications for unemployment benefits come back down after last week's big rise

A hiring sign is displayed in the window of a...

A hiring sign is displayed in the window of a Krispy Kreme donut shop on Nov. 19, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell markedly last week following a big increase the week before.

Jobless claim applications declined by 22,000 to 220,000 for the week of Dec. 14, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s fewer than the 229,000 analysts were forecasting.

Continuing claims, the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, fell by 5,000 to 1.87 million for the week of Dec. 7. That was also fewer than analysts had projected.

The four-week average of weekly claims, which quiets some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,250 to 225,500.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered representative of U.S. layoffs.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated now Newsday investigation: Suffolk cop back on duty ... Newsday's All Long Island Football team ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated now Newsday investigation: Suffolk cop back on duty ... Newsday's All Long Island Football team ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME