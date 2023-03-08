Engineers' union is taking applications for five heavy-equipment apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of Local 15 of the Operating Engineers union has begun recruiting for five heavy-equipment operating engineer apprenticeships. The recruitment will end on March 17.

During that time, applicants should complete a form at local15recruitment.org between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Fifty people who have filled out the form will be selected randomly to receive an application during a lottery on March 22 at the union's training center in South Ozone Park, Queens, near Kennedy Airport.

The application must be submitted by April 5.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have a valid driver's license and reliable transportation, be legally able to work in the United States, and pass drug and aptitude tests and a physical.

For more information, call 718-835-0400.