Union to begin recruiting 30 apprentices on Monday

The Thomas Shortman Training, Scholarship and Safety Fund will begin taking applications on Monday for 30 multistory window and building surface cleaner apprenticeships, officials said. The fund is run by Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union and businesses that employ 32BJ members.

Applications can be obtained at the fund’s office, 25 West 18th St., 4th floor, in Manhattan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays through Feb. 17 or until 300 forms are distributed, whichever comes first. The forms must be completed at the office on the same day that they are received.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation. More information can be obtained by calling 917-992-5004.