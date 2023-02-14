Business

Laborers' union seeks 200 apprentices

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 79 of the Construction and General Building Laborers union is taking applications for 200 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at mttf.org from 9 to 11 a.m. through Feb. 27 or until 2,000 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants who successfully complete the online form will receive a confirmation email and another form to complete and deliver in person to the Local 79 office at 42-53 21st St. in Long Island City, Queens, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. The second form must be returned in person within 10 business days and by Feb. 28. Successful applicants will be interviewed.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 718-383-6863.

