THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

JOB FAIR

Islip: Representatives from Long Island businesses and organizations meet with job seekers about potential employment including Aides at Home, 311 Call Center and more, presented by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 5-7 p.m., Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Ave., free, isliplibrary.org, 631-581-5933.

WEDNESDAY

E-COMMERCE PLAYBOOK — FROM SETUP TO SCALE

Online: Learn the best practices for success, e-commerce platforms, drop shipping, getting paid and the cost of getting paid, e-commerce marketing fundamentals, delivering products/services, getting sales and creating offers, 7 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

NEW YORK CANNABIS LEGALIZATION AND WHERE WE GO FROM HERE

Huntington: Learn the history of cannabis, the state of the legal cannabis industry on the national level and in New York, the economic impact on the state and Long Island, and how your existing business may fit into this new industry, presented by Long Island Advancement of Small Business, 8-10 a.m., Dix Hills Diner, 1800 E. Jericho Tpke., $30, register, includes hot breakfast, limited seating, liasb.com, 516-473-7202.

MARKETING 101

Online: Discuss fundamental aspects of marketing that you should be thinking about to develop a strategy for your business including mission/vision statements, elevator speeches, websites, social media and more, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

ESSENTIALS FOR FUNDING YOUR BUSINESS

Rockville Centre: Discover the necessity for a well-written business plan, funding options, startup funding and more, presented by SCORE, 6 p.m., Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd., free, register, lakeviewlibrary.org, 516-536-3071.

THURSDAY

LABOR SPECIALIST

Northport: A Suffolk County labor specialist shares listings of current job opportunities on Long Island including veterans, 1 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., free, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.