THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

WEDNESDAY

CRAFTING CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS FOR SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH

Online: Unlock the secrets of content creation tailored to captivate your ideal customers. Discover strategies to build the "know, like and trust" factor, research trends, brainstorm content ideas using customer questions, learn the art of SEO for posts, effective community management tactics and more, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

TRUE (ZERO WASTE) CERTIFICATION WORKSHOP

Melville: Discover TRUE certification that aims to support facilities and businesses in achieving their zero waste goals by providing a clear path to certification using a points-based rating system and educational tools such as the TRUE Advisor program, noon, U.S. Green Building Council Long Island Chapter, RXR Center, 68 Service Rd., $20, includes a light lunch, register at usgbc-li.org.

STARTING YOUR OWN BUSINESS

Online: An overview of the process of starting a business including the truth about grants, the process of obtaining a loan, what tax numbers you need to apply for, how to register your business and more, 10 a.m., presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, free, register for a link, newsday.com/careerexploration, 631-853-6600.

THURSDAY

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (A.I.) AND BUSINESS

Online: Learn how A.I. is transforming the way you do business, get tips that show how it can be a useful tool for small business, 9-10:30 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9070.