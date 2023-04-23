THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

Middle Island: Learn the basics of marketing, including developing a marketing plan, performing market research, setting pricing, advertising, promotion, internet marketing and tracking results, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TECH SHOWCASE

Plainview: "Empower Your Business with ChatGPT and AI," for Long Island businesses looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, presented by LISTnet, 5:30-6 p.m. pizza and networking, 6-7 p.m. presentation, 7-7:30 p.m. questions and networking, Digital Ballpark, 100 Terminal Dr., $30, register, eventbrite.com/e/listnet-tech-showcase-empower-your-business-with-chatgpt-and-ai-tickets-607806705217, 631-224-4400.

TUESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY

Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of businesses to consider, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members; noon Tuesday, or Wednesday, presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, eforyou.eventbrite.com, 934-420-2765.

FRIDAY

THE FUTURE OF JAKE'S 58

Islandia: Former State senator and current president and chief executive of Jake's 58 Phil Boyle discusses what the future of the venue means for Long Island businesses, tourism and taxpayers, presented by Long Island Metro Business Action, 8:30-10 a.m., Bistro 58 at Jake's 58 Casino Hotel, 3635 Express Dr. N., $35, register, limba.net, includes breakfast, 631-757-1698.

SATURDAY

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

North Bellmore: Learn the basics of setting up a business, legal entity structures, paying taxes, keeping financial records, insurance, financing a business and more, presented by SCORE, 10 a.m., North Bellmore Public Library, 1551 Newbridge Rd., free, register, for library residents only, northbellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-6260.

WORKSHOP: UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS

Online: Topics include accounting with balance sheets, profit and loss statements, cash flow statements, key bookkeeping accounts, setting up business finances, financial budgets, forecasts and tips for good financial management, presented by SCORE, 10 a.m., South Country Library, free, register for a link, a library card is required, sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.