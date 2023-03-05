THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

HOW TO APPLY FOR FEDERAL JOBS

Central Islip: Learn how to apply for careers and internships through the Federal Government; a representative from the U.S. Department of Energy will be available to answer questions; 6 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register at centralisliplibrary.org, a library card is required, 631-234-9333.

CAREER COUNSELOR

North Babylon: Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 6 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, residents only can call to register for an appointment, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

TUESDAY

DROP-IN CAREER COACHING

Holbrook: Stop in for help with your resume, interview preparation and general career advice, 3 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

CAREER COACH

Huntington: A certified career counselor assists with your job search, interviewing skills and questions regarding your resume, 6 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., free, register for a 60-minute appointment, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

WEDNESDAY

UNLEASHING THE POWER OF LINKEDIN

Hauppauge: Discover the power LinkedIn holds to extend your networking, find and engage in communities, build your professional brand and how to focus your efforts for maximum results, presented by the Long Island Advancement of Small Business, 7:30 a.m., Adelphi University, 55 Kennedy Dr., $25 in advance, $35 at door, liasb.com, 516-473-7202.

THURSDAY

DIGITAL MARKETING SERIES

Online: A four-part series, new topic each week, attend all four or pick and choose. "How to get seen Digitally — Improving your Website Reach & Results," is the first week's topic, 11 a.m., Thursdays through March 30, presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

SATURDAY

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

Greenlawn: Learn the benefits of using the various social media networks, how your competition is using social media, what type of content to post and how to determine of your social media campaign is working, presented by SCORE, 10:30 a.m., Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, free, register harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.