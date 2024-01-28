THE WEEK AHEAD
ONGOING
SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING
Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.
TUESDAY
LISTNET TECH SHOWCASE
Plainview: See presentations from new companies at Digital Ballpark and the NYIT Incubator at Digital Ballpark and have a chance to network with them and others in the Long Island Tech and Entreprenuership ecosystem, 5:30 p.m., Digital Ballpark, 110 Terminal Dr., $30, registration required, includes pizza, listnet.org/events, 631-224-4400.
STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET
Farmingdale: Learn the basics of setting up a business, legal entity structures, marketing and more, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Farmingdale Public Library, 116 Merritts Rd., free, register, preference given to residents, farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.
WEDNESDAY
WOMEN IN BUSINESS SERIES
Oyster Bay: “Global Women Leaders and Our Leadership in 2024,” explore the world of women leaders, including their impact and lessons learned, 6:30 p.m., The Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay, 45 E. Main St., $20, register, includes light fare and refreshments, visitoysterbay.com, 516-259-1842.
LIFEGUARD RECRUITMENT
Center Moriches: Learn how to become a Suffolk County lifeguard, must be 15 or older (as of summer 2024) with athletic skills and swimming experience, ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, 7 p.m., Center Moriches Public Library, 235 Montauk Hwy., free, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Labor, 631-854-4950.
THURSDAY
NEW YEAR PARTY
Farmingdale: Join the U.S. Green Building Council Long Island for a buffet dinner and cocktails to kick off 2024, 5:30 p.m., Heritage Club at Bethpage, 99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., free, donations suggested, registration required, usgbc-li.org, info@usgbc-li.org.