THE WEEK AHEAD
MONDAY
BLACK BUSINESS EXPO
Westbury: Showcase of Black artists, jewelry artisans, and business owners, 6-8 p.m., Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register, for library cardholders only, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.
INTERVIEW SKILLS
Online: Learn how to prepare for in-person, telephone and virtual interviews, and get help answering the 15 most important interview questions, 6 p.m., hosted by Shelter Rock Public Library, free, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.
TUESDAY
BECOMING AN MWBE
Centereach: This workshop helps you navigate the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) application process, and includes step-by-step guidance, tips to avoid common pitfalls and misinformation and how to leverage MWBE certification for business growth, 9 a.m., Miller Business Center, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, millerbusinesscenter.org, 631-585-9393.
JOB FAIR
Sayville: Meet with representatives from prospective employers, bring your resume and dress for success, presented by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 5 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.
WEDNESDAY
INFORMATION TABLE
North Babylon: The Suffolk County Department of Labor shares information on its services, career fairs and workshops, state labor department programs and resources for veterans, 10 a.m.-noon, North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Rd., free, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.
NETWORKING THAT WORKS
Online: Learn tips to make networking helpful for you and your business, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.
THURSDAY
LENDER PANEL AND NETWORKING
Stony Brook: Connect with banks, credit unions, and alternative financiers, gain insights into funding options, get answers to your questions and networking opportunities, 9 a.m., Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, 1512 Development Dr., free, register, register, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.
HOW TO RESPOND TO AN RFP
Online: Learn essential steps to crafting Requests for Proposals (RFP) that can set you apart, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.
Celebrating a Black senator, Tuskegee Airman and Civil War veteran on LI NewsdayTV showcases the role Black Americans played in the shaping of our workforce and economy.
