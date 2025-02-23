THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

BLACK BUSINESS EXPO

Westbury: Showcase of Black artists, jewelry artisans, and business owners, 6-8 p.m., ​​​​​​Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register, for library cardholders only, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

INTERVIEW SKILLS

Online: Learn how to prepare for in-person, telephone and virtual interviews, and get help answering the 15 most important interview questions, 6 p.m., hosted by Shelter Rock Public Library, free, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

TUESDAY

BECOMING AN MWBE

Centereach: This workshop helps you navigate the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) application process, and includes step-by-step guidance, tips to avoid common pitfalls and misinformation and how to leverage MWBE certification for business growth, 9 a.m., Miller Business Center, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, millerbusinesscenter.org, 631-585-9393.

JOB FAIR

Sayville: Meet with representatives from prospective employers, bring your resume and dress for success, presented by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 5 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

WEDNESDAY

INFORMATION TABLE

North Babylon: The Suffolk County Department of Labor shares information on its services, career fairs and workshops, state labor department programs and resources for veterans, 10 a.m.-noon, North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Rd., free, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

NETWORKING THAT WORKS

Online: Learn tips to make networking helpful for you and your business, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

THURSDAY

LENDER PANEL AND NETWORKING

Stony Brook: Connect with banks, credit unions, and alternative financiers, gain insights into funding options, get answers to your questions and networking opportunities, 9 a.m., Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, 1512 Development Dr., free, register, register, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

HOW TO RESPOND TO AN RFP

Online: Learn essential steps to crafting Requests for Proposals (RFP) that can set you apart, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.