THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

RESOURCES AND JOB STRATEGIES FOR YOUTH AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES | Centereach

Learn how to overcome challenges you might face finding employment, 7 p.m., Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

TUESDAY

DROP-IN CAREER COACHING | Holbrook

Get assistance with your resume, interview preparation and general career advice, 3-6 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

WEDNESDAY

PRESENTATION: MICROSOFT ROBOTS UNLEASHED | Hauppauge

Microsoft has provided new tools to help meet staffing and supply chain challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced businesses to rapidly change to a more mobile or hybrid workforce. Guest speaker Robert Kratzke shares how to learn to use these tools, presented by Long Island Advancement of Small Business, 7:30-10 a.m., Adelphi University, 55 Kennedy Dr., register, $25 in advance, $35 at the door, liasb.com, 516-473-7202.

ONLINE: ONE-ON-ONE RESUME MAKEOVER APPOINTMENTS

Learn how to make your skills and experience stand out from the competition and search engine optimization (SEO) scanning apps, 6:30 p.m., hosted by North Shore Public Library, free, call to register for a 30-minute online appointment, northshorepubliclibrary.org, 631-929-4488.

CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE | Sayville

A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, and gives direction on a new career path, noon-3 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440, ext. 305.

THURSDAY

FRANCHISING: IN BUSINESS FOR YOURSELF BUT NOT BY YOURSELF | Rockville Centre

Learn about starting a business from scratch, the franchise industry, franchising arrangements, funding, tools to help select the right franchise, steps on evaluating a franchise and more, presented by SCORE, 6-7:30 p.m., Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd., free, register, lakeviewlibrary.org, 516-536-3071.

FRIDAY

INDIVIDUALIZED BUSINESS COUNSELING | Riverhead

Meet confidentially for mentoring and advice for small business owners and entrepreneurs, presented by SCORE, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., free, call to register for an appointment in-person or online, riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228 x301.

SATURDAY

SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: WHY AND HOW TO PREPARE A BUSINESS PLAN | Greenlawn

Learn the components of a business plan, startup costs, budgeting, cash flow projections and how to use your business plan to obtain financing, presented by SCORE, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, free, register, harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.



