THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: Boutique offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

BUSINESS MENTORING

Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only can email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online appointment, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEETING

Merrick: Monthly meeting of the Merrick Chamber of Commerce, 8:15-10 a.m., Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., free, merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Huntington Station: Learn the basics of setting up a business, including legal entity structures, paying taxes, insurance, keeping financial records, creating a business plan, marketing basics, financing a business and more, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Huntington Library — Station Branch, 1335 New York Ave., free, register, myhpl.org, 631-421-5053.

WEDNESDAY

CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE

Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, call to register for a 45-minute appointment, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

LEARN MARKETING STRATEGIES THAT LEAD TO GREATER SALES

Online: Learn marketing strategies to help increase sales, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., hosted by Oceanside Library, free, register for a link, oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

THURSDAY

SALES TAX, E-COMMERCE AND MULTISTATE TRANSACTIONS

Online: Learn about the rules of New York State sales tax, and have misconceptions cleared up, 9 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

RESUME AND INTERVIEW WORKSHOP

Centereach: Learn about effective resume writing tips, answering different types of interview questions and the follow-up process, presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10 a.m., Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, mcplibrary.org, 631-853-6600.

SATURDAY

CAREER COUNSELOR

North Babylon: Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, resident cardholders can register for an appointment, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

Gina Tabarus