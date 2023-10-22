THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

HOW TO START A SMALL BUSINESS

Uniondale: Learn how to start a small business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

TUESDAY

FOSTERING ACCESS, RIGHTS AND EQUITY FOR WOMEN WORKERS

Online: Discussion on employment rights and benefits especially important to women workers, including the current state of the gender wage gap, salary history ban and pay equity laws, paid family leave, and new regulations on pay transparency and rights for nursing mothers in the workplace, 9 a.m., hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

RESPONDING TO AN RFP

Online: Learn how to write winning proposals for government contracts, how to identify realistic contract opportunities, how the government describes what it needs, and prepare effective proposals to help win government contracts, 11 a.m., presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center, $20, register for a link at farmindale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

HOW TO USE LINKEDIN TO FIND A JOB

Online: Learn the basics of creating and developing your online professional image using LinkedIn, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a link at hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

WEDNESDAY

STARTING YOUR OWN BUSINESS

Online: An overview of starting your own business, 10 a.m., presented by Suffolk County Department of Labor, free, register for a link at eventbrite.com/e/726733678997, 631-853-6600.

THURSDAY

NAVIGATING CHALLENGES IN FAMILY BUSINESSES

Online: Learn how to navigate the sometimes difficult issues that may come up in a family business arrangement, 9 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837

FRIDAY

ARTS MANAGEMENT FORUM

Hempstead: Long Island Arts Council forum focuses on "Issues in Board Development, Workforce Management, Stewardship, and Governance for Long Island's Arts and Culture Leaders," and features conversations, workshops, and roundtables, 8 a.m., Hofstra University Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center, 1000 Hempstead Ave., $15, includes breakfast, register at newsday.com/liaaforum, 516-253-4075‬.