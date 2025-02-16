Business

THE WEEK AHEAD

By Gina Tabarusgtabarus@newsday.com

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

TUESDAY

NETWORKING BREAKFAST

Selden: The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce meets for networking and breakfast, with a guest speaker to give a brief discussion about the Career Exploration Challenge, 8 a.m., Joe's Campus Heroes, 810 Middle Country Rd., $25, reserve, middlecountrychamber.com, 631-681-8708.

WEDNESDAY

CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION

Hauppauge: Learn about civil service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/labor, 631-853-6600.

SUFFOLK COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF LABOR INFORMATION TABLE

Lindenhurst: Speak one-on-one with representatives from community support organizations, bring your questions and concerns, 10 a.m., Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave., free, lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

WHY AND HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN

Albertson: Get details and recommendations for writing a business plan for your small business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, register, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

THURSDAY

SMALL BUSINESS CASE STUDY

Online: A case study providing a road map for launching and growing a small business: Gain tools, resources and confidence needed to take the first step in launching or growing a business, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

STARTING A BUSINESS

Northport: Learn the basics of setting up a business, including financing, insurance, taxes, keeping records and more, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

Gina Tabarus
By Gina Tabarus
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME