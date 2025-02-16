THE WEEK AHEAD
ONGOING
CAREER COUTURE
Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.
TUESDAY
NETWORKING BREAKFAST
Selden: The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce meets for networking and breakfast, with a guest speaker to give a brief discussion about the Career Exploration Challenge, 8 a.m., Joe's Campus Heroes, 810 Middle Country Rd., $25, reserve, middlecountrychamber.com, 631-681-8708.
WEDNESDAY
CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION
Hauppauge: Learn about civil service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/labor, 631-853-6600.
SUFFOLK COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF LABOR INFORMATION TABLE
Lindenhurst: Speak one-on-one with representatives from community support organizations, bring your questions and concerns, 10 a.m., Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave., free, lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.
WHY AND HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN
Albertson: Get details and recommendations for writing a business plan for your small business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, register, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.
THURSDAY
SMALL BUSINESS CASE STUDY
Online: A case study providing a road map for launching and growing a small business: Gain tools, resources and confidence needed to take the first step in launching or growing a business, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.
STARTING A BUSINESS
Northport: Learn the basics of setting up a business, including financing, insurance, taxes, keeping records and more, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.
