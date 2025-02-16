THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

TUESDAY

NETWORKING BREAKFAST

Selden: The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce meets for networking and breakfast, with a guest speaker to give a brief discussion about the Career Exploration Challenge, 8 a.m., Joe's Campus Heroes, 810 Middle Country Rd., $25, reserve, middlecountrychamber.com, 631-681-8708.

WEDNESDAY

CIVIL SERVICE CAREER EXPLORATION

Hauppauge: Learn about civil service career opportunities, 10 a.m., Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/labor, 631-853-6600.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SUFFOLK COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF LABOR INFORMATION TABLE

Lindenhurst: Speak one-on-one with representatives from community support organizations, bring your questions and concerns, 10 a.m., Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave., free, lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

WHY AND HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN

Albertson: Get details and recommendations for writing a business plan for your small business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, register, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

THURSDAY

SMALL BUSINESS CASE STUDY

Online: A case study providing a road map for launching and growing a small business: Gain tools, resources and confidence needed to take the first step in launching or growing a business, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.

STARTING A BUSINESS

Northport: Learn the basics of setting up a business, including financing, insurance, taxes, keeping records and more, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.