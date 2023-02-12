THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online or phone appointment, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET | Rockville Centre

Presentation for those who are thinking about starting a new business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave., free, register, rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

WEDNESDAY

THE BASICS OF CONTRACTS | Huntington

An attorney goes over what a contract is, why you should memorialize your agreements in writing, the important parts of an agreement, what to do if there are problems with your contracts, and sources to help you with your agreements (pro bono services, etc.), part of the Professional Development Series, held 4-6 p.m. online, 5-7 p.m. in person, Huntington Arts Council, 213 Main St., Huntington, free, register to attend online, in-person or for a recording of the presentation, huntingtonarts.org/new-professional-development-series.

NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER: HOW DO YOU STAND OUT? | Lindenhurst

Learn how to find employment and to differentiate yourself from others, 7-8:30 p.m., Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave., Lindenhurst, free, register, for library residents only, lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

NETWORKING MEETING | Bohemia

LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: RESUME AND COVER LETTER WRITING

Learn how to write a resume that best reflects your strengths and talents and valuable information for your overall job search, including resume format, style and cover letter techniques, presented by Long Island Cares Career Development Program, 3-4:45 p.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

SATURDAY

CAREER COUNSELOR | North Babylon

Meet with a career counselor for help with resumes and career options, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register for an appointment, for library residents only, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.



