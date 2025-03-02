THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free counseling sessions for startups, entrepreneurs and small-business owners, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with outlining a business plan, financing for a small-business owner and more. To schedule an appointment, visit nysbdc.org.

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

TUESDAY

GEOTHERMAL ENERGY FROM THE GROUND UP: A WORKFORCE READINESS SERIES

Stony Brook: Workforce readiness ten-session series introduces attendees to the policy, engineering, design, environmental, and economic factors of geothermal energy. The series features content designed and delivered by experts in the geothermal energy field, noon-1:30 p.m., weekly through May 14, Stony Brook University, 1500 Stony Brook Rd., free, register https://lnkd.in/eQdyUSCY.

CREATING A CAPTIVATING RESUME

Online: Learn how to strategically use key words to ensure your resume stands out to both hiring managers and applicant tracking systems. Discover techniques to align your resume with job descriptions, highlighting your skills and experiences effectively, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

CAREER WORKSHOP FOR VETERANS

Baldwin: Seven-part series to help veterans learn how to go from military life to a civilian one with transferable skills. "Career Journeys for Veterans," kicks off the series. Get to know new opportunities through hands-on experience, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 30, Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register at baldwinpl.org, or email ckuunifaa@baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

SATURDAY

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S CONFERENCE

Hempstead: "In Pursuit of Happiness and Health," conference highlights women's leadership. Event features keynote speakers, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hofstra University, Student Center, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., tickets start at $87, eventbrite.com/e/1002487566297.