THE WEEK AHEAD

TUESDAY

ONLINE: HOW TO SUCCESSFULLY START A SMALL BUSINESS

Learn what you need to know when starting a small business. Topics include business types, government regulations, writing a business plan, basic tax information, and financing your business, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale College, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN

An overview of the necessary aspects to include in a business plan, details of information to include, and information on how to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure a successful start to your business, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Farmingdale Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale College, free, register for a link at farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

INTRO TO ATOZDATABASES | Farmingdale

Learn the basics of how to use AtoZdatabases for research, marketing, mailing list/sales leads and job searching, 7-8 p.m., Farmingdale Public Library, 116 Merritts Rd., free, register, preference given to residents, farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.

NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER: WHAT HAS LINKEDIN DONE FOR YOU LATELY? | Lindenhurst

Learn how to build a reputation and connect with potential customers, clients and even partners, 7-8:30 p.m., Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave., free, register, for resident cardholders only, limited space, lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

THURSDAY

JOB SEEKER PREPARATION FOR JOB FAIR | Holbrook

Job seekers planning to attend the job fair being held at the library on Feb. 28 are invited to join representatives from the Suffolk County Department of Labor to help with their resumes, interview skills, and gain general job-seeking advice, 10 a.m.-noon, Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, register, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

SATURDAY

SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: MARKETING STRATEGIES | Greenlawn

Learn how to develop a marketing plan, perform market research, pricing, advertising and track your results, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, free, register, harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

ONLINE: IDENTIFYING A LIST OF YOUR CORE COMPETENCIES AND HOW TO EXPOUND ON THEM

Discuss core competencies that you can use to show the impact you can make to a prospective employer, 1-3 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Public Library, free, register for a link at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.