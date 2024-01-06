THE WEEK AHEAD
TUESDAY
CAREER ADVISING AND RESUME ASSISTANCE
Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative assists with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, or gives you direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 1-4 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, register for a 45-minute appointment at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440, ext. 305.
WEDNESDAY
JOB FAIR
Patchogue: Meet with employers to learn more about job opportunities, bring your resume and dress to impress, sponsored by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10 a.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET
Port Washington: Learn the basics of setting up a business, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.
THURSDAY
UNLEASHING THE POWER OF LINKEDIN
Online: Get tips on how to make the most of this powerful platform for networking, building your professional brand and more, 9-10:30 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9070.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY
Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of businesses, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members, 6-7 p.m., presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale State College's Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.
SATURDAY
ESSENTIALS OF FUNDING YOUR BUSINESS
North Babylon: Learn key steps to devising a well-written business plan, funding options, profitability and more, presented by SCORE, 10-11:30 a.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, resident cardholders only may register, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.